CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley arts organizations want to build stronger relationships between themselves to better serve the public.
“We’re looking for ways to do more collaborations between arts organizations, to cross-promote and connect events to each other to build our audiences,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor and director of the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
On Thursday, the public is encouraged to attend Cedar Valley Arts Summit 2.0 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. The summit is organized by Cedar Valley Arts, an organization that includes artists, arts administrators, educators, community leaders and advocates.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Registration is open and includes the full day of sessions and activities, as well as a catered lunch.
Organizers want to gather input toward creating a centralized arts organization in the Cedar Valley. In the past, different groups had similar missions, such as the Cedar Valley Cultural Alliance (formerly Resources Plus) and Cedar Arts Forum.
“We want to get feedback from the community about what they’d like to see, whether it’s arts programming or forming some sort of hub that can move the work forward,” explained Sarah Pauls, marketing manager for the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
This work is in preparation for launching a variety of new efforts aimed at strengthening the arts in the region, making it easier for the public to engage with the arts, and recognizing the importance of arts programming and education in healthy, vibrant communities, according to Cedar Valley Arts.
Dana Knapp of ArtsKC will be the keynote speaker at the summit. ArtsKC is a nonprofit regional arts council covering five counties in Kansas, including Kansas City. The presentation will focus on how ArtsKC individuals and organizations, and the civic benefits of building a strong, vibrant arts community.
Other sessions will feature Rachel Buse, an artist living and working in Des Moines and the founder of Art Beacon Des Moines, a digital hub promoting the arts in central Iowa; Liesl Voges, community development manager at the Iowa Arts Council, who will discuss grant opportunities for artists and organizations and innovative projects recently funded by the Iowa Arts Council; and Gene Tully, artist and founder of Voices from the Warehouse in Dubuque, a successful nontraditional exhibition space.
Luke Kroeger, regional operations program manager for UnityPoint Health, who will discuss developing the art collection displayed the Prairie Parkway clinic and the value of including the arts in developing business plans.
Participants also can attend the public reception for a new exhibit at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, beginning at 6 p.m. with an artist talk by Madai Taylor.
Chawne Paige, curator at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, said the community may not be aware of “just how vital the arts are, and how rich our arts community is in the region ... and that the arts are a major part of what makes the Cedar Valley such a bright, vibrant and great place to live.”
He believes the summit will help elevate the arts and open a dialogue within the arts, business, education, tourism and nonprofit communities for bigger and better collaboration and support for arts organizations, as well as artists, musicians and performers themselves.
At the end of the day, Skeens said organizers want to develop a framework around three priorities: what does the community want for Cedar Valley Arts, what gaps it can help fill in the region and how to create a sustainable organization with a paid staff person.
Collaborating organizations include Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Hawkeye Community College, Hearst Center for the Arts, University of Northern Iowa art department, UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre and Waterloo Tourism & Visitor’s Bureau.
Registration is $25 through Tuesday. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-valley-arts-summit-tickets-47087423752 or find information at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org.
