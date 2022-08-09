Cedar Valley arts, culture groups get state funding

WATERLOO — Local art projects are getting a boost from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs as part of an annual grant that funds artistic and cultural organizations across the state.

Last week, 191 recipients were announced for the annual round of funding totaling $2.3 million, and they included more than a dozen groups from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, with the money going towards everything from keeping the lights on to aiding the blind.

One group on the receiving end of the grants is Cedar Valley Chamber Music to the tune of $5,750. According to Hunter Capoccioni, founder and artistic director for the group, the funding was announced after its annual Chamber Music Festival was held, although he attributed that in part to the time of year the event takes place. However, the funding is still usable for the event, even after the fact.

Capoccioni explained in a phone interview that CVCM gives three subscription concerts a year. Funding can be used for venue rental, artist fees and community outreach. Unlike symphony music, which requires a large stage for all the musicians, there is usually only around five players in a chamber set, which gives them more flexibility.

“We can travel around and go into the community to different places, so that’s a key component of what we do in the festival,” he said. “And (funding) goes to supporting exactly those endeavors.”

Another major undertaking being funded by the Cultural Affairs grants is the Vision Project, which is being put on by the Youth Art Team. According to Sophie Matlock, who works with the Waterloo-based art group, its project will consist of bringing in artists who are blind and visually impaired, then learning how they go about the creative process. They then hope to put together kits of special materials and distribute them throughout the state.

Next spring, organizers want to showcase some of the art to come from this project, though they acknowledged still being in the formative phases of the Vision Project.

“We know we’re going to do it. But what exactly we’re going to do is up in the air, because it feels like the process is going to take a little bit of time.”

They have received $10,000 for the project.

Other funding received by organizations for operational costs or projects in the Cedar Valley include:

$26,383, University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Lemberger Collection digitization project.

$9,642, La Porte City Historical & Ag Museum, historic fire station and jail masonry repairs phase one.

$6,000, University of Northern Iowa, promoting clarinet works by women composers.

$10,000, North Star Community Services Inc., creating connections: inclusive theatre project

$20,000, Grout Museum District, operating support.

$10,000, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, operating support.

$10,000, James & Meryl Hearst Center for the Arts, operating support.

$15,000, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, operating support.

$15,000, Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, operating support.

$20,000, Waterloo Center for the Arts, operating support.

$2,500, Grundy Center Elementary School, Matthew Cordell visit.