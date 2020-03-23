Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings

CEDAR FALLS — Closing the library to the public last week – at the start of spring break – meant a lot of planned activities had to go by the wayside.

But staff members knew with some people stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic there was likely even more need for their services.

“We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans,” said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library. They began looking at “what is possible to do right now to engage the public.”

One of their first efforts was to continue holding storytime on weekdays at 10:30 a.m., but webcasting it on social media through Facebook. The library got that started on the first day it was closed. It’s aimed at babies on Monday, preschoolers on Tuesday and Thursday, and toddlers on Wednesday and Friday.

“It’s been going really, really well,” said Hosford. Numbers showed that hundreds checked into the live stream on those first days with at least 100 people tuning in consistently. In person, “depending on the age group, it’s usually between 30 and 40,” she said, and rises to about 70 in the summer.