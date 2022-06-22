Cedar Valley Arboretum seeks contestants for inaugural Backyard BBQ contest

WATERLOO — Entries are being accepted for teams to participate in the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens Backyard Barbeque Contest.

The contest will take place on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Arboretum. The cook-off, part of the Smokin’ in the Grass Backyard Barbeque event, is sanctioned by the Iowa Barbeque Society. Teams can begin grilling after 6 a.m. with judging taking place at noon.

Registration for teams is $150. Registration forms and more information about the event can be found online at cedarvalleyarboretum.org/Arboretum-BBQ-Contest.

Public admission to the gardens will begin at 10 a.m. The event will also feature activities, live music, beer, and BBQ vendors from 2 to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-17. Children ages 4 and under and arboretum members are free.

For more information about the event or team registration, contact Cindy Wells, event chairwoman, at (319) 404-7308 or at cjwsews@mchsi.com.

