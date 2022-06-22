Cedar Valley Arboretum seeks contestants for inaugural Backyard BBQ contest

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Entries are being accepted for teams to participate in the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens Backyard Barbeque Contest.
The contest will take place on Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Arboretum. The cook-off, part of the Smokin’ in the Grass Backyard Barbeque event, is sanctioned by the Iowa Barbeque Society. Teams can begin grilling after 6 a.m. with judging taking place at noon.
Registration for teams is $150. Registration forms and more information about the event can be found online at
cedarvalleyarboretum.org/Arboretum-BBQ-Contest.
Public admission to the gardens will begin at 10 a.m. The event will also feature activities, live music, beer, and BBQ vendors from 2 to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-17. Children ages 4 and under and arboretum members are free.
For more information about the event or team registration, contact Cindy Wells, event chairwoman, at (319) 404-7308 or at
cjwsews@mchsi.com.
Photos: 27th annual Juneteenth celebration in Waterloo
Juneteenth 1
Waterloo East High senior Alonzia Quinn, left, and Waterloo West High School senior Jordan Wallican are recognized for being this year's valedictorians at their schools and for receiving full scholarships to Stanford University and Harvard University, respectively, during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 2
Mayor Quentin Hart speaks before giving his annual Juneteenth proclamation during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 3
Balloon Creations by T&A make balloons for children during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 4
People gather for Juneteenth trivia during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 5
Kids play basketball during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 6
Children play on the playground during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 7
Sionna Keller, a third grader at Cunningham Elementary, is awarded the NAACP Courageous Leader Award during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 8
People in the crowd sing happy birthday to organizer and Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 9
Children in the Capoeira Kids after-school program at Royal Legacy Christian Academy perform during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 10
Chiquita Loveless, director of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Multicultural Education speaks during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Juneteenth 11
Rodney Berry, owner of 1st Base Bar-B-Que, checks the meat on his grill during the 27th Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
