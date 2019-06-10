WATERLOO — Volunteers at the Cedar Valley Arboretum are planning to reveal a new sculpture to the public on Thursday.
The sculpture, known as Cairn, will be unveiled at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. It weighs a little less than 4 tons and has 308 individually cut and shaped stones. It’s over 5 feet tall and 49 inches in diameter.
The sculpture was donated by Greg Boom, formerly of Denver, who moved to Cedar Falls last year.
“They had plans to sell their home and move to Cedar Falls and so he contacted us,” said Robert Pruitt, Cedar Valley Arboretum executive director.
Boom, who is an experienced artist, based his sculpture on the works of Andy Goldsworthy, a British artist who creates sculptures for natural and urban settings.
“He was my inspiration,” Boom said.
The sculpture cost Boom about $1,000 to create, and he is donating it to the arboretum. It’s designed to look like a cairn, a man-made pile of stones derived from prehistoric times that are often used as a trail marker or a landmark.
“You find them all the time in Colorado, where people leave piles of rocks to indicate this is a trail you go on,” Pruitt said. “The piles of rocks can become more formal and become anything you want.”
All of the stones are handcarved by Boom for a perfect fit.
“It’s a great match because (cairns) were also used in Iowa to mark different wagon trails,” Pruitt said. “It has a connection with Iowa’s history and that is part of our mission at the arboretum. We want to make that connection with Iowa’s rich history with the land and horticulture.”
The stones are limestone from a quarry south of Waterloo.
“It took him nearly two years to put it all together,” Pruitt said.
A group of volunteers, including Vaughn Griffith, have taken the sculpture apart and marked each stone to note its specific spot in the sculpture and put it back together.
“It’s actually not bad at all because the guy that did it originally did such a super job,” Griffith said. “This whole group went back in September and October and disassembled it. We marked it very carefully.”
Boom is happy to see it viewed by the public.
“It’s hard to let go of, but I didn’t want to leave it out there,” Boom said. “I’m pleased that it’s at the arboretum.”
