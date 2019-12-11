{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Trails Partnership is accepting financial assistance applications.

Grant money may be used as matching or primary funds for trail projects in Black Hawk and contiguous counties. Eligible projects include those that will:

  • Expand or improve the Cedar Valley trail system.
  • Maintain the trails to the highest standards of safety, beauty and utility.
  • Promote the Cedar Valley trail system as a recreational resource and a vacation and tourism destination.
  • Educate trail users in trail etiquette and safe trail use.

Grants have previously funded trail sweeping equipment, snow trail grooming equipment, trail counters, overlooks, prairie plantings, crack sealing, signage, bicycle maintenance stations and many other projects.

Funding requests can range from $500 to $2,500. Applications, with proposal specifications, can be obtained at www.cedartrailspartnership.org or by calling 268-4266. The deadline for submission of applications is Feb. 14. Awards will be announced in May.

