Cedar Summerstock season postponed until 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OSAGE — Citing concerns for its patrons in the wake of the coronavirus, the planned 2020 Cedar Summerstock Theatre has postponed its 2020 season until next year, according to its board of directors and managing director Nancy Lee.

“The global pandemic has impacted everyone, leaving no person, community or industry untouched,” said the Cedar Summerstock Theatre Board of Directors in a prepared statement. “Cedar Summerstock, like many nonprofit theater companies, has been forced to make difficult decisions about its upcoming season. In order to protect the health and safety of our artists and the rest of our cherished community, we are deeply saddened to announce that we will be postponing our fourth season to the summer of 2021.

“We considered various scenarios, including a partial season, but have determined it is most responsible and viable to postpone the entire season,” the statement added.

The productions planned for the 2020 season will make up next year’s season line-up, Lee said. They are “Hello, Dolly!” “The Addams Family,” “Godspell,” and “Seussical.”

The theater – whose troupe is made up of college theater majors from across the country – had already selected its cast and crew, artistic team and had begun preparations for the season.