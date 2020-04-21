Cedar Summerstock season postponed until 2021

OSAGE — Citing concerns for its patrons in the wake of the coronavirus, the planned 2020 Cedar Summerstock Theatre has postponed its 2020 season until next year, according to its board of directors and managing director Nancy Lee.
“The global pandemic has impacted everyone, leaving no person, community or industry untouched,” said the Cedar Summerstock Theatre Board of Directors in a prepared statement. “Cedar Summerstock, like many nonprofit theater companies, has been forced to make difficult decisions about its upcoming season. In order to protect the health and safety of our artists and the rest of our cherished community, we are deeply saddened to announce that we will be postponing our fourth season to the summer of 2021.
“We considered various scenarios, including a partial season, but have determined it is most responsible and viable to postpone the entire season,” the statement added.
The productions planned for the 2020 season will make up next year’s season line-up, Lee said. They are “Hello, Dolly!” “The Addams Family,” “Godspell,” and “Seussical.”
The theater – whose troupe is made up of college theater majors from across the country – had already selected its cast and crew, artistic team and had begun preparations for the season.
“However, the uncertainty of the pandemic’s impact in northern Iowa, how it might affect our students coming together into close quarters for living and rehearsing, the impact to our host families and the concern for audience members, leads us to conclude that we cannot move ahead with the 2020 summer season,” the statement said.
The actors and technical crew selected for the 2020 season have been invited to join the theater group next summer.
Those holding 2020 season tickets may do one of three things: convert the tickets into a donation to the theater; exchange the current ticket for a 2021 season ticket; or request a refund.
To convert to a donation, ticket holders may email: info@cedarsummerstock.org.
Online ticket orders may be exchanged at: cedarsummerstock.tix.com. Those with mail-in orders and tickets purchased in St. Ansgar or Osage can keep their tickets, which will be honored in the 2021 season.
Patrons may also request a refund. Return the tickets, along with a note requesting the refund and send to: Cedar Summerstock Theatre, PO Box 27473, Plymouth, MN 55447. The deadline for a refund request is June 1, 2020.
The board said its wish was that the exchange or donation option be used instead of a refund.
“(However) please do what is best for you in this difficult time,” the statement read. “Summer 2021 will be amazing and we hope you will join us and continue to support our mission.”
