Cedar River Shiver fundraiser deadline nears

CHARLES CITY — The Cedar River Shiver, Charles City’s version of the polar plunge, will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Riverfront Park boat ramp.

Individuals and teams will have the chance to show their courage and creativity by taking a dip in the icy Cedar and vie for awards for best costume. Awards will also be presented for Oldest Plunger, Farthest Traveled Plunger and the True Blue Business Award for having the most participants representing a business.

Early bird registration deadline is Friday, after which the registration fee will increase from $25 to $35 per person. Plungers will receive a commemorative Shiver blanket and cap for their efforts and be treated to free refreshments. The Floyd County Search and Rescue team will provide heated changing trailers on site. Plungers should bring a towel and warm change of clothes.

For those with an aversion to the cold there is a “chicken” option. Chickens will also receive a keepsake blanket and can stay warm and dry while sitting front row at the event in the “Chicken Coop.” Participants in the coop will help judge the participants for the Best Costume awards and have a chance to win a bucket of chicken from Dairy Queen or Hy-Vee.