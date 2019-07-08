MOUNT VERNO (AP) — Authorities plan to resume their search Monday morning for a boater in eastern Iowa.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office called off the search Sunday evening in and along the Cedar River in Palisades-Kepler State Park.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The missing man either jumped or fell from the boat Sunday morning. His name hasn't been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.