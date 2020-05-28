Cedar River Runners Club establishes endowment fund

×
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar River Runners Club has established the Cedar River Runners Club Endowment Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to support the Cedar Falls Tiger Booster Club’s Half Marathon and 5K Run, an annual event held in conjunction with the Sturgis Falls Celebration.
The Cedar River Runners Club Endowment Fund is professionally managed and invested to grow over time. Gifts to the endowment fund are eligible to receive a 25% state tax credit through the Endow Iowa program. More information about this program can be found at
cfneia.org/endowiowa.
Financial gifts of any size to the funds are welcome. Gifts can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. Checks to the endowment fund should be made payable to Cedar River Runners Club Endowment Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at
fund.cfneia.org/cedarriverrunnersclub. Donors to the fund can take advantage of normal federal deductions for charitable gifts.
