OSAGE — Mitchell County Conservation will host the eighth annual Cedar River Rendezvous and Outdoor Sports Days, “Where the Past Comes Alive,” Friday through Sunday at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, located at 18793 Highway 9, west of Osage.
This event is meant to be a celebration of the history of this area. Throughout the day, you will experience that history through hands on activities and way-of-life demonstrations. The time periods represented span the whole of Iowa History, from the fur trapping era (mid 1600s-mid 1800s) to Pioneer Settlement (mid 1800s-early 1900s) and everything in between, such as the Civil War.
Friday will be “Education Day” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities for the public will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Activities include shooting sports (.22, BB, blackpowder and archery), woodcarving demonstrations, maple syrup display, hunting and trapping demonstrations and a blacksmithing demonstration.
There will be food vendors on the grounds as well as music.
An outdoor swap meet will take place throughout the weekend, ending at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday’s activities will include all events from Saturday plus trap, tomahawk and frypan throwing contests.
Free primitive camping is available with water and food being provided.
For more information contact Daniele, Mitchell County Conservation Board, at (641) 732-5204 or daniele@osage.net.
