WAVERLY – Arriving early, Lavern Fails was one of the first people to walk across the new Cedar River Parkway Bridge when it was officially opened Tuesday morning.
Growing up in the 1950s, he remembers hearing talk of building a second span across the Cedar River in Waverly while he was in high school, and for decades the plan was an on-again, off-again affair.
“I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime,” Fails said Tuesday about an hour before Mayor Dean Soash formally cut the ribbon with a pair of giant novelty scissors, declaring the bridge open to automobile traffic.
“This is going to change the traffic thing in Waverly something tremendous,” Fails said.
The bridge is the final and most expensive phase of a project that links Eight Street SE on the west side of the river to Highway 3 on the east.
At 820 feet, the bridge is the longest in Bremer County, and will likely be the only crossing that will be open in the event of a 500-year flood, according to city officials.
“This will allow residents and emergency vehicles to have a route to get from one side of town without a 23-mile detour” during flooding, Soash said, who remembers the bridge was on the city’s comprehensive plan in the 1990s when he was on the planning and zoning commission.
Aside from flooding, the bridge provides a direct link from the commercial and industrial areas on the city’s east side to Highway 218 on the west side, the mayor said. He said it will draw down congestion in the downtown area, which houses the other Cedar River crossing on Highway 3/Bremer Avenue.
Fails, who lives east of Waverly, said he will save time when he needs to travel south of town because he won’t be routed through the downtown traffic.
“I’ve taken a lot of hay over to Shell Rock, and it’s pretty difficult to drag a load of hay through Waverly. If I had a problem with my vehicle, there I’m sitting on Bremer Avenue with traffic blocked,” Fails said.
The bridge cost $4.9 million, and is part of the $10 million final phase. Phil Jones, chair of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, said the project was paid for with local option sales taxes and tax increment financing.
“That’s not from the general obligation, write a check for you house tax rolls, that’s from people coming to Waverly spending their dollar here, and for the growth that essentially pays for itself,” said Jones said.
Recreationally, the Cedar River Parkway Bridge includes a 10-foot wide pedestrian and bike section that links the 40-mile long Rolling Prairie Trail the runs from Dumont to Readlyn, city officials said.
