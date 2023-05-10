WAVERLY — The city of Waverly christened its new, all-inclusive ballpark – one that will also be accessible to those with special needs across the Cedar Valley.

According to Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner, who served as the Diamond Task Force chairperson, the Cedar River Park’s opening is the culmination of nearly a half-decade of work, since he was “voluntold” to lead the project. Planning and fundraising for the project began four years ago and ground was broken in July of 2020, with the park consisting of eight diamonds at a cost of approximately $4.5 million.

Speaking at the grand opening, he expressed his belief that it would benefit the youth of Waverly for generations.

“This is great. I’m watching these high school kids show up. … I know for many years, they wanted this opportunity,” Langner said. “So hopefully they can stay here and have their kids play, as well, because it’s built for years to come.”

Ann Rathe, a city councilperson and another member of the task force, also spoke on the project and the effort that went into its funding and construction.

“I grew up a Chicago Cubs fan … and I learned to cheer for the underdog at an early age,” Rathe said. “A few years ago, this ballpark project was an underdog, so it came naturally to me to support it. Against steep odds, this community pulled together and made this gigantic project successful.”

“It’s absolutely amazing, seeing the kids out here ready to enjoy the fields for the first time” said Garret Riordan, Waverly Leisure Services Director. “Four years ago, this is what we were imagining happening – and we’re here.”

Donors for the project included Soifer Family McDonald’s of Northeast Iowa, which financed one of the fields, along with Kiwanis Club Waverly, which supported the Miracle League Field. Located at the front of Cedar River Park, this specially designed and wheelchair accessible field will be used for Miracle League games, aimed at providing opportunity and inclusion for children with disabilities and special needs.

Right now, Waverly is working on getting local and nearby families involved in the league and getting word out to boost participation. Officials are in the early stages of working out Miracle League games with Parkersburg, the closest town to have a similar field, and will focus on arranging play with other towns in Northern Iowa in the near future.

According to Mayor Adam Hoffman, the prospect of opening a Miracle League field in Waverly was one of the main inspirations for him to get behind the project. Such fields, he said, have a proven track record of helping children who are at a disadvantage. he explained that such inclusion doesn’t simply make these children feel normal but remind them that that they already are.

“They’re normal in every single way of their own just like a child that doesn’t have a disability is normal to somebody with a known disability, that’s what’s normal to them,” Hoffman said. “So for them to be sidelined – whether it intentionally or unintentionally because of their disability isn’t fair. And so we really need to look at what their abilities are and accommodate for them. This does that.”

The celebration of the new parks was capped off with first pitches thrown out by Waverly children and community leaders, followed by a game on one of the diamonds.

