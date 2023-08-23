CEDAR FALLS — Twenty-seven films by 21 Iowa filmmakers will be screened this weekend during the Cedar River Film Festival at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

Screenings are from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The works include documentaries, short films and feature-length movies. It is not a juried festival, “but rather a chance to celebrate the variety and depth of filmmaking in our state,” said Chris Hale, managing director at the Oster Regent.

The festival, presented by Cedar Falls Community Theatre, is described as “Iowa friendly.”

No admission fee is being charged, but a suggested donation is $5 per film.

Fourth Wall Productions will screen its Emmy-winning documentary about Marshalltown’s “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” at the film festival. Co-produced by Tammy Rundle, a Waterloo native, and husband Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, and Garry McGee of McMarr LTD, the 86-minute film will be screened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The filmmakers will introduce the film.

“We are honored to have our documentary on Jean Seberg invited to screen in my hometown at the Cedar River Film Festival,” said Tammy Rundle. “Audiences will see that though she was an international movie star, Jean was a person, like all of us, who made good choices and bad choices.”

Seberg made her acting debut at 18 in Otto Preminger’s 1957 “Saint Joan” and starred in such films as “Lilith,” “Paint Your Wagon” and “Airport.” She also co-starred with Jean-Paul Belmondo in director Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave film “Breathless.”

Seberg’s offscreen civil rights activism and her financial support for the Black Panther Party made her a target of the FBI’s COINTELPRO. After a downward spiral, she died a mysterious and untimely death in Paris.

“Jean Seberg” premiered in a London Cinema at the Raindance Film Festival. Fourth Wall Films has won four Mid-America Emmys for its various films.

A variety of other documentaries, dramas, comedies, film noir, thrillers and horror films will be shown throughout the Cedar River Film Festival.

On Friday, films are “Stopped Motion: The Story of Gulp,” David Bush Films, 5 p.m.; “To Memphis and Back,” Eric Smite, 6 p.m.; “Russ Fry,” 6:35 p.m.; “The Collins Story,” Wired Production Group, 6:55 p.m.; “In Flight,” Wired Production Group, 7:55 p.m.; “The 7 Year Senior,” Nothing Important Entertainment, 8:15 p.m.; and “You Should Have Killed Me,” Red Arc Productions, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday films include “Make A Friend Today,” Madison Chidester, 1:45 p.m.; “Lex Talionis,” I Like Ike Films LLC, 2 p.m.; “Good Riddance,” Resistant Productions, 2:15 p.m.; “SHOUT,” Thicc Boys Productions, 2:30 p.m.; “Counterfeit,” Spilled Ink Cinema, 2:50 p.m.; “Facade,” Blotted Ink Pictures, 3:15 p.m.; “A Day With Lily,” MG White Films, 4:10 p.m.; “To Live Again,” MG White Films, 4:30 p.m.; “Fine for a Sunday,” St. Olaf Film Prod. Society, 6:10 p.m.; “Help From My Friends,” 4th St. Trash Productions, 6:35 p.m.; “Polterguys Pilot Episode (and Episode 2), Donzilla Incorporated, 7 p.m.; “Donzilla’s Music Showcase,” Donzilla Incorporated, 8:05 p.m.; and “Happy’s,” winner of Europe Film Awards best comedy, Donzilla Incorporated, 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, in addition to the “Jean Seberg” film, other screenings are “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary,” Des Moines Register, 3 p.m.; “Hopian: Slow Moving Change in the Heartland,” Water City Films, 4:10 p.m.; “ROT,” Matriarch Films, 5:10 p.m.; “The Tower,” Matriarch Films, 5:50 p.m.; “Without You,” Water City Films, 6:30 p.m.; and “Vengeance is My Name,” Fearless Cinema, 8:30 p.m.

