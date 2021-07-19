Cedar River Festival Group dredges up 34 years worth of trash, debris

Lots of tires, appliances, mattresses and a toilet are among the items that have been fished out of the Cedar River over the years. On Saturday, volunteers for the Cedar River Festival Group will climb into canoes again for the 34th time to pick up trash and debris.

“It’s actually Iowa’s longest running river cleanup,” said Kristin Guess, a board member with the organization. The goals continue to include safely cleaning up the river, raising awareness and advocating for preserving water.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Deerwood Park in Evansdale for registration and a safety meeting. They’ll be bused to the starting point of the cleanup route, Guess said, and paddle the three miles or so back to Deerwood Park, picking up debris along the way.

Many participants bring canoes, but canoes are available for volunteers if they don’t have one. “People are encouraged to sign up in advance at the Cedar River Festival Group’s Facebook page to make sure we have enough canoes for everyone. If someone has their own canoe or kayak, we encourage them to bring that. We have some people come to help who have never paddled on the water before,” she said.