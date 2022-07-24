Cedar Municipal Band ends summer concert series Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its ninth and final concert of the “Good Times” summer series on Tuesday at 7:30 in Overman Park. Admission is free.

A Percussion Ensemble led by Barry Dvorak will provide pre-show music at 6:30 p.m. The full band will perform “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Hello Dolly” medleys, “Encanto” directed by Diana Blake, marches by Sousa, King and more. As a yearly tradition, the 44-piece band will finish with the “1812 Overture” by Tschaikowsky using their own stylized cannons.