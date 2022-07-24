 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Municipal Band ends summer concert series Tuesday

Cedar Falls Municipal Band Conductor Dennis Downs is the recipient of the Melendy Spirit Award. 

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its ninth and final concert of the “Good Times” summer series on Tuesday at 7:30 in Overman Park. Admission is free.

A Percussion Ensemble led by Barry Dvorak will provide pre-show music at 6:30 p.m. The full band will perform “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Hello Dolly” medleys, “Encanto” directed by Diana Blake, marches by Sousa, King and more. As a yearly tradition, the 44-piece band will finish with the “1812 Overture” by Tschaikowsky using their own stylized cannons.

The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or canceled.

