Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project gets undeway

CEDAR FALLS -- Contractor PCI is starting year two of the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project. The contractor will close Huntington Road at the intersection of Cedar Heights for underground water main and sanitary sewer crossings. This closure on Huntington Road is expected to be two weeks. Access on Cedar Heights Drive will remain open. During this time, temporary roadway connections at Viking Place to Cedar Heights and Huntington Road to Cedar Heights will be established.

During construction, rural type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. The contractor will coordinate the location of the relocated mailboxes with the U.S. Postal Service. Normally, all mailboxes are relocated to the adjacent side streets. Once reconstruction is completed, the mailboxes will be returned to their original location. Please do not park adjacent to the relocated mailboxes. The residents will be responsible for removing any decorative attachments to the mailboxes and relocating any landscape plantings within the right-of-way. The contractor will be responsible for removing and temporarily relocating the mailbox and post only.

If you want additional information, please visit the project webpage at www.cedarfalls.com/1630/Cedar-Heights-Dr-Reconstruction. If want to receive road closure notices by email or text message, visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road closures as shown.

If you have any questions or concerns during the course of construction, please contact:

City contact: Matthew Tolan, (319) 268-5164 or email Matthew.Tolan@cedarfalls.com.

PCI Contact: Dave Peters, (319) 788-4725 or email DaveP@pcius.com.

City Contact: PCI Contact: Matthew Tolan Dave Peters 319-268-5164 319-788-4725 Matthew.Tolan@cedarfalls.com DaveP@pcius.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0