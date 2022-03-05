Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project begins second phase on March 11

CEDAR FALLS -- On Monday, PCI will start the second year of the Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project. Huntington Road will be closed at the intersection of Cedar Heights Drive for underground water main and sanitary sewer crossings. The closure is expected to last two weeks. Access on Cedar Heights Drive will remain open. Temporary roadway connections at Viking Place to Cedar Heights and Huntington Road to Cedar Heights will be established.

During construction, rural-type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. The contractor will coordinate the location of the relocated mailboxes with the U.S. Postal Service. When reconstruction is completed, the mailboxes will be returned to their original location. Please do not park adjacent to the relocated mailboxes. Owners are responsible for removing decorative attachments to the mailboxes and relocating landscape plantings within the right-of-way. The contractor will be responsible for removing and temporarily relocating the mailbox and post only.