Cedar Falls zoning board approves adding 'timely connection of streets' to code

CEDAR FALLS — Developers building in Cedar Falls will have to be mindful about connecting streets and other infrastructure in a timely manner if a code change is approved by the City Council.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved two updates to city code regarding preliminary and final platting of subdivisions, despite numerous concerns brought up by commission member Kyle Larson, who had the measure tabled during the last meeting.
“There was a concern this was a blanket approach, but this is really the opposite: Every subdivision will be considered on its own,” said Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager. “This just allows the commission and the council to take these things into account.”
The proposal would add language to city code emphasizing “timely connection of streets” and other infrastructure like utility connections for developers who are only building on one part of a subdivision at a time.
It comes in response to complaints from residents in newer subdivisions angry about promised connections to major roads that were delayed or never materialized, putting pressure on residential streets to handle more traffic than they were designed to handle.
“If they’re platting in phases, they can do that, but we would then consider and make sure that final plat that they’re proposing is something that can support itself, and won’t leave out any critical street connections or infrastructure,” Howard said.
Larson noted the Prairie Winds and Prairie West subdivisions — both brought up as examples — had no practical ways of adding secondary access roads early in their development in 2013.
Support Local Journalism
“If we were to have applied this, Prairie Winds and Prairie West wouldn’t have happened,” Larson said.
Howard countered that the developers of those subdivisions would have had conversations with city staff about those critical roads earlier.
“I think it’s a matter of diving in, so we’re not setting ourselves up for failure,” she said. “What we’re trying to do here is come up with a reasonable plan that’s clear and consistent.”
Commission member Leslie Prideaux motioned to approve the code additions, saying she believed it was “thoughtful throughout the process.” Chair Mardy Holst agreed.
“I think it’s beneficial,” he said. “It still all comes down to a review of those plats; we have the choice when we do that. Hopefully, this causes (developers) to be more cognizant of how potential phasing can happen.”
Member LeaAnn Saul voted to approve, but noted her concerns.
“I agree that this will help us in looking at phasing, I just don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re discouraging the developers, either,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.