Cedar Falls zoning board approves adding 'timely connection of streets' to code

CEDAR FALLS — Developers building in Cedar Falls will have to be mindful about connecting streets and other infrastructure in a timely manner if a code change is approved by the City Council.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved two updates to city code regarding preliminary and final platting of subdivisions, despite numerous concerns brought up by commission member Kyle Larson, who had the measure tabled during the last meeting.

“There was a concern this was a blanket approach, but this is really the opposite: Every subdivision will be considered on its own,” said Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager. “This just allows the commission and the council to take these things into account.”

The proposal would add language to city code emphasizing “timely connection of streets” and other infrastructure like utility connections for developers who are only building on one part of a subdivision at a time.

It comes in response to complaints from residents in newer subdivisions angry about promised connections to major roads that were delayed or never materialized, putting pressure on residential streets to handle more traffic than they were designed to handle.