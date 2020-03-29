Cedar Falls yard waste collection resumes April 6

CEDAR FALLS — Curbside yard waste collection in Cedar Falls will resume April 6.

Collection takes place on Mondays from April to November. From July through September, carts will be up picked up every other Monday. From April 6 to 30, residents can take advantage of the program at a reduced cost of $5 per service. Yard waste collection will not occur May 25.

Yard waste carts should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection. The weight limit is 250 pounds. Do not deposit dirt, sod or ashes in the yard waste carts and place them at least three feet away from objects.

Compost facility

The yard waste compost facility is open to Cedar Falls residents in the 300 block of East Main Street. Residents are asked to please bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license or vehicle registration.

The facility is open daily, weather permitting, from dawn to dusk. Permissible disposal includes brush, logs, leaves, garden waste, and grass clippings. No dimensional lumber, landscape timbers, demolition material, garbage or plastic containers are accepted.

Quality wood mulch and compost is available to residents free of charge during normal operating hours. Bring a shovel.