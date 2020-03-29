Cedar Falls yard waste collection resumes April 6

CEDAR FALLS — Curbside yard waste collection in Cedar Falls will resume April 6.
Collection takes place on Mondays from April to November. From July through September, carts will be up picked up every other Monday. From April 6 to 30, residents can take advantage of the program at a reduced cost of $5 per service. Yard waste collection will not occur May 25.
Yard waste carts should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection. The weight limit is 250 pounds. Do not deposit dirt, sod or ashes in the yard waste carts and place them at least three feet away from objects.
Compost facility
The yard waste compost facility is open to Cedar Falls residents in the 300 block of East Main Street. Residents are asked to please bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license or vehicle registration.
The facility is open daily, weather permitting, from dawn to dusk. Permissible disposal includes brush, logs, leaves, garden waste, and grass clippings. No dimensional lumber, landscape timbers, demolition material, garbage or plastic containers are accepted.
Quality wood mulch and compost is available to residents free of charge during normal operating hours. Bring a shovel.
Transfer station
The transfer station will accept yard waste daily during normal operations. Mondays are reserved for yard waste only. Yard waste fees are $29.50 per ton. As an alternative, residents are encouraged to utilize the seasonal compost facility for yard waste disposal needs.
All loads must be covered or secured.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the transfer station is currently only accepting credit/debit card.
Hours from April through October are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday with the last load taken at 5:45 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last load taken at 2:45 p.m. Until the end of March, it closes at 5 p.m. weekdays with the last load taken at 4:45 p.m.
For additional information regarding yard waste disposal options contact the Public Works Department at 273-8629.
