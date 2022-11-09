 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cedar Falls women split $50,000 Powerball prize

Kirsten Jacobsen Bethany Wentink

Kirsten Jacobsen, left, and Bethany Wentink, who are splitting the prize.

 Courtesy photo

CEDAR FALLS — Two Cedar Falls women have split a $50,000 Powerball prize.

“It’s kind of a family affair,” Bethany Wentink told officials Monday as she and her sister-in-law, Kirsten Jacobsen, claimed the prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “Every time it’s a big Powerball, it’s just one of those things: Everyone needs to go out and buy a ticket, and if anyone wins, then we’ll split it.”

Wentink, 37, said she and her family bought a handful of tickets for the Oct. 24 drawing. One of Jacobsen’s tickets, purchased at Fareway, 214 N. Magnolia Drive in Cedar Falls, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball to win the big prize.

