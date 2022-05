CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Woman's Club will be serving up its homemade Belgian waffles, Marks Locker "award winning" link sausage and all the fixings from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 304 Clay St.

Adults and kids pay $10 and $5, respectively, for the meal offered annually.

Funds will go toward upkeep and restoring its historical home, in addition to scholarships for Cedar Falls High School music campers.

If a person has questions, email cfwc@gmail.com, or call 319-266-1431.

