WATERLOO – Stephanie Dawson wanted to be a nurse when she was four years old.
After pursuing her dreams with a career in long-term care nursing and hospice, most recently back home at a VA hospital in Sturgis, S.D., an injury changed her fate.
Her first time helping to transfer a disabled veteran in 2009, her right hip went out, and it happened again later in 2010. Arthritis and other health problems forced her to end her career.
“I can never work as a floor nurse, or even full-time, again. I was heartbroken,” she said.
That’s when she learned about end-of-life doulas, also known as a death doula.
“I was ecstatic, this is what I was born to do,” she said. “There is no greater honor than to comfort someone in their last days, and to serve their loved ones with compassion, dignity, and integrity.”
She received training in Ann Arbor, Mich., with students from all over the country. Within her class of 30 students, 17 were nurses, she said. Other professionals had left careers in ministry, massage therapy, reiki, acting and hospice.
“I want to bring them peace at the end. Everyone’s going to die, that’s what we all have in common. I don’t want anyone to die struggling or in pain or alone,” she said.
She now provides her services with Stepping Stones EOL Doula Services in Northeast Iowa. She is certified in advance care planning as well.
The role of an EOL doula is to provide personal contact for the person dying and the people grieving. The doula provides a variety of services, including support, resources, education and friendship for those who are in the final stages of their life.
Dawson has helped families with everything from feeding a pet and washing dishes to playing cards and singing songs. Some families request assistance with planning advanced directives.
“I call it stepping stones because sometimes you’re stuck in the middle of the river, you can’t go back and you’re afraid to go forward. I’ll hold your hand and help you through. I provide respite care, spiritual and emotional care, resources, and a wealth of education and experience.”
Dawson said a death doula’s role is to be a partner in providing the best health care for her patients, in addition – not replacement of – other services like hospice. They provide emotional support, not medical support.
“We can do everything or we can do nothing,” she said. “We’re there for end-of-life care, the burial, and during the grieving period as your support system. Your doula is another resource for end of life planning, funeral, and burial.”
A death doula, she said, provides some peace of mind for the family that their loved one is not alone.
“If an emergency happens and you don’t know what to do, your doula does. Your doula will come prepared with a list of referrals for other things that may come in handy, like massage therapy, legacy work, or a threshold choir,” she said. “I also do legacy work, so they can write a book or draw pictures to leave for their kids and grandkids about their lives.”
Dawson can tend to her patients wherever they are.
“Doulas are becoming more of a thing because almost everybody wants to die at home … don’t have the resources in place to take care of them at home,” she said. “It’s kind of a growing movement. Since I’ve been doing it, I have other doulas add me on Facebook … we’re all moving and growing together, and hoping to get the word out.”
