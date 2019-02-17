CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls woman who was hospitalized after her home caught fire Thursday afternoon has died.
Fire officials on Sunday confirmed that Melissa Jensen, 42, died Saturday at 6:40 p.m. at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she was taken following the blaze.
An autopsy performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner Department will determine the cause of death. Authorities said those results likely won’t be finalized for several months.
Police Chief Jeff Olson said there are no indications of anything suspicious. He said no one else lived at the house.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall Division is assisting with the investigation.
Crews were called to Jensen’s home at 2216 Victory Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor noticed smoke. Firefighters and public safety officers found a fire burning in the basement and Jensen unconscious inside near the front door. A locked car containing her two cats and pet supplies was idling outside.
