CEDAR FALLS — Rod Payne finds it difficult to talk about his wife’s diagnosis. He chokes at the prospect of losing Lori, his love of 38 years. His eyes well over. She reaches for his hand to comfort him.
“She’s a stronger person than I am,” Rod said, wiping away tears.
He knows he’ll lose her before she’s gone. They both know. Alzheimer’s will steal Lori’s memories of Rod and their life together. She’ll forget their children. Lori’s sense of place and time will become lost to the grips of the insidious disease.
But the couple vow that it won’t stop them from living life to the fullest in the here and now.
Lori, 57, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease last year.
“I felt like my life was over,” she said. “What am I going to do? It’s going to get worse.”
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, terminal disease. Memory fades. Patients in its final stages have trouble speaking, swallowing and walking.
Dr. Sangeeta Shah, a neurologist at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, said patients diagnosed before age 65 are considered early onset. Lori was diagnosed at age 56. Early onset Alzheimer’s is rare, representing fewer than 10% of Alzheimer’s cases, according to the National Institutes of Health.
People with early onset face unique challenges, said Courtney Greene, director of marketing and communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa chapter.
“It really can upend everything. They’re in their 40s and 50s. They’re raising families, they have careers. It can be difficult to diagnose because (health care) providers aren’t necessarily looking for it at that age.”
Troubling symptoms
A year of symptoms compelled Lori and her family to seek answers from Dr. Shah. Lori had begun asking her husband the same questions over and over. Short-term memory lapses made reading books nearly impossible. She frequently misplaced her keys and planner.
“She was having a difficult time working, not able to remember her appointments,” Shah said. “She is able to drive, but occasionally would have to pause and think about where she was going — places she had gone multiple times. That’s not in the range of normal.”
Shah ruled out diagnoses more typical for someone Lori’s age – thyroid disorders, possible small strokes and other conditions. A PET scan revealed what was causing Lori’s troubling symptoms.
“We were able to see what part of the brain is not functioning well,” Shah said. “In this case we could see decreased activity in the parietal lobes,” which is consistent with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Payne family was devastated by the news.
“I had a huge pity party and cried,” Lori said. “I decided then, at that moment, that it is what it is and I was not going to let it defeat the good life I have. I have so many blessings. Why should I cry?”
“You’re handling it better than anyone I know,” Rod said to his wife, smiling through tears.
“That’s because I have you,” she responded. “You’re my everything, you goofball. You’re my Roddy.”
Making memories
Rod and Lori Payne met as teenagers at a party in Oelwein.
“Eight to nine people walked in and Lori was the only one I saw,” Rod recalled. “She looked just like Valerie Bertinelli.”
“He thought he was the disco king,” Lori said, laughing.
They married and had two children — Ryan, 37, and Amanda, 31.
They built careers. Rod works at Benton Building Center in Cedar Falls and has been a part-time sports writer for The Courier since 1991. Lori is an account marketing representative for Coloff Media, selling radio advertising and marketing plans.
“The workplace is often the first place where symptoms are noticed,” said Greene of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Drawing up proposals and keeping her math sharp is challenging now, Lori said. She’s a meticulous note taker these days to make sure she doesn’t miss client appointments.
“She keeps detailed notes of everything she does,” said Jim Coloff, Lori’s supervisor and owner of Coloff Media.
Coloff and Lori’s colleagues knew something was amiss. They, too, were stunned by her diagnosis. “Obviously it connected some dots,” said Coloff.
Lori openly shared her diagnosis with her colleagues of 12 years. She hoped to find acceptance and assistance so she could keep working. She found that and more. Accounts were shifted to lighten her load, and co-worker Jenelle Rench helps with some of the data entry and mathematical details of Lori’s work.
“She’s a great person and a great seller. I’m just helping out a friend,” Rench said.
Greene said Lori’s “honest, open communication in the workplace is essential. We really encourage the employee to get help. Engage with the (human resources) staff to understand what accommodations can be made. How can they work together to help the employee continue to be successful? Are flexible work hours available? Can the employee work at a time of day when their cognition is the sharpest?”
Lori said she’s grateful to Coloff for making adjustments to help her stay on the job.
“It’s easy to be a good boss to a good employee,” Coloff said.
The right things
Dr. Shah said staying on the job as long as she can will help keep symptoms at bay.
“In Lori’s case she is doing the right thing. She keeps working, which is good. Alzheimer’s can progress slower when people stay mentally, physical and socially active.
Lori takes medications to treat and delay further symptoms. Positing a timeline isn’t helpful, Shah noted. “Everybody is so different.”
Most importantly, Lori has a good support system in her family, Shah said.
For Lori, that means her children and her “Roddy.”
“We are still just as in love as we were 38 years ago. That’s our love story,” she said. “We plan to wake up in heaven together someday.”
“You better keep your cell phone handy so I can find you,” Rod replied, smiling.
