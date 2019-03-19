CEDAR FALLS — Main Street Iowa hosted the 33rd annual Main Street Iowa Awards celebration March 8, honoring the efforts of those who work to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns.
Cedar Falls Community Main Street received the Fantastic Fundraiser award for the Details of the District Campaign.
“Campaign funds will be used to improve the aesthetics and walkability throughout the Cedar Falls Downtown District,” explained Carol Lilly, executive director of Community Main Street. “Historic light poles, flower, benches, bike racks, trash receptacles will enhance side streets and streets parallel to Main.”
The following committee members represented Community Main Street and accepted the award: Melissa Barber, Dave Deaver, Frank Darrah and Stephanie Sheetz.
Community Main Street also was able to honor its Volunteer Leader of the Year, Cinde Haskins. She is active on both the organization and development committee and the Holiday Hoopla Committee.
She was instrumental in planning and executing the annual volunteer appreciation event and the “Baby Its Cold Outside” theme night during Holiday Hoopla.
