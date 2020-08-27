Cedar Falls will wait to recommend changing developer requirements

CEDAR FALLS — A planning and zoning commissioner successfully argued to table a measure before it hit City Council, saying he wanted to see the code language other cities use before deciding on a change to final plat requirements for developers.
Kyle Larson, a Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission member, moved to table a recommendation to change the city’s code as it related to subdivision platting during their Wednesday meeting.
The proposal, if forwarded to City Council and approved, would add language to the code emphasizing “timely connection of streets” and other infrastructure like utility connections.
The recommendation was in response to complaints from residents living in developments in growing areas of Cedar Falls who were angry about promised connections to major roads that were delayed or never materialized, putting pressure on residential streets to handle more traffic than they were designed for.
“Last I recall from the previous meeting, we were going to look at some sample language from other communities that are facing similar growth opportunities and challenges,” Larson said, after community development director Stephanie Houk Sheetz presented the proposed amendment. “I move to table this until we see some of those examples.”
His motion was approved unanimously by the commission.
Sheetz noted city staff had reached out to “several cities,” including Ames, Ankeny, Council Bluffs Urbandale and Sioux City. She said staff found no specific language about plat phasing or timing, and staff didn’t have time to add that to commissioners’ packets prior to the meeting.
“Is there something that we’re critically missing in the code right now?” asked commission chair Mardy Holst. “As far as I can tell, the city and the commission has the ability to say, ‘Well, we won’t pass this.’”
Sheetz said the only language guiding developers was whether the final plat conformed with the preliminary plat, not whether critical street and infrastructure connections were made.
“I don’t know that we have as many teeth as you may be saying,” Sheetz said.
Commissioner Brad Leeper said he liked the idea of something in the city code about making those connections.
“In my mind, it clarifies to the developer the power that the city and our group (commission) has — it isn’t just a free-for-all,” Leeper said.
Commissioner Dale Schrad agreed, but said seeing that language from other cities would be helpful.
“This city has done so much, and it’s helped the developers because we’re a progressive city,” Schrad said. “But, by any means, I don’t want to stop that development, and I don’t want this to be a road block to do that.”
