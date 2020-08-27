Cedar Falls will wait to recommend changing developer requirements

His motion was approved unanimously by the commission.

Sheetz noted city staff had reached out to “several cities,” including Ames, Ankeny, Council Bluffs Urbandale and Sioux City. She said staff found no specific language about plat phasing or timing, and staff didn’t have time to add that to commissioners’ packets prior to the meeting.

“Is there something that we’re critically missing in the code right now?” asked commission chair Mardy Holst. “As far as I can tell, the city and the commission has the ability to say, ‘Well, we won’t pass this.’”

Sheetz said the only language guiding developers was whether the final plat conformed with the preliminary plat, not whether critical street and infrastructure connections were made.

“I don’t know that we have as many teeth as you may be saying,” Sheetz said.

Commissioner Brad Leeper said he liked the idea of something in the city code about making those connections.

“In my mind, it clarifies to the developer the power that the city and our group (commission) has — it isn’t just a free-for-all,” Leeper said.

Commissioner Dale Schrad agreed, but said seeing that language from other cities would be helpful.

“This city has done so much, and it’s helped the developers because we’re a progressive city,” Schrad said. “But, by any means, I don’t want to stop that development, and I don’t want this to be a road block to do that.”

