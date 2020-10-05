Cedar Falls will go forward with roundabout intersection at Greenhill and South Main

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Main Street.

With at-large member Dave Sires dissenting, members voted to proceed with the design for the intersection and begin acquiring property, both permanently and temporarily for construction, from five adjacent landowners.

One of those property owners, Gary Wilson of 4319 S. Main, told the council he had thought the original concept wouldn’t need as much of his property, which will be a temporary easement of a little over 1,800 square feet.

He said he was concerned there wasn’t a fence or berm included in the design near him.

“My property becomes devalued more and more,” Wilson said.

Brian Kalina, speaking on behalf of his mother, Lillian Sesma of 113 Balboa Ave., noted his mother moved to the area in 1980 “for peace and tranquility,” and over the years found herself in one of the fastest-growing parts of the city.

Sesma’s two parcels on Balboa are currently slated to have 2,500 square feet acquired by the city for the project, and another nearly 4,000 square feet taken temporarily during construction.