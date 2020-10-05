Cedar Falls will go forward with roundabout intersection at Greenhill and South Main

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Main Street.
With at-large member Dave Sires dissenting, members voted to proceed with the design for the intersection and begin acquiring property, both permanently and temporarily for construction, from five adjacent landowners.
One of those property owners, Gary Wilson of 4319 S. Main, told the council he had thought the original concept wouldn’t need as much of his property, which will be a temporary easement of a little over 1,800 square feet.
He said he was concerned there wasn’t a fence or berm included in the design near him.
“My property becomes devalued more and more,” Wilson said.
Brian Kalina, speaking on behalf of his mother, Lillian Sesma of 113 Balboa Ave., noted his mother moved to the area in 1980 “for peace and tranquility,” and over the years found herself in one of the fastest-growing parts of the city.
Sesma’s two parcels on Balboa are currently slated to have 2,500 square feet acquired by the city for the project, and another nearly 4,000 square feet taken temporarily during construction.
“We just don’t think it’s right that my mother be asked to give up four times as much property as anybody else,” Kalina said. “We also just don’t understand why the request to offset the roundabout further to the south has been ignored.”
Fareway, across the street, is only being asked to give up 3,205 square feet temporarily, despite being a main driver of traffic in the area, Kalina claimed.
Support Local Journalism
“My mother and I, we do think a roundabout is good for the city,” he said. “It just seems right to me that Fareway be called upon to give up the most land.”
The design itself, typically controversial with some Cedar Falls residents since the first roundabouts were built on University Avenue, was also brought up.
“The design of that intersection will be broken if a roundabout is put there, and it will cost $6 million to do, at least,” said resident Jim Skaine, claiming a signalized intersection would cost a fraction of the price.
But public works director Chase Schrage countered that the proposed design was about $3 million upfront, and the “lifetime” cost of a roundabout intersection was cheaper than a signalized one.
Ward 4 council member Simon Harding said he couldn’t recall the council approving a roundabout as the only option, though City Administrator Ron Gaines said the council voted in March on that specific design.
“It’s regrettable that we’re even relitigating this type of roadway,” Ward 5 council member Frank Darrah said. “It’s our economic benefit. These roundabouts are safer, they’re more efficient, they save time, they save lives.”
“It’s frustrating for me that we’re constantly defending some type of scandal that’s happening here,” Ward 1 council member Mark Miller agreed, before noting he hoped city staff would work closely with homeowners and “do our best to offer them some options.”
Schrage said they would.
“All of those details are still in the process of being worked out so, yes, we will work on that,” he said. “I think we’ve had a really good track record of working with property owners.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.