Cedar Falls will draft an e-bike ordinance allowing them on rec trails

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls may allow electric bicycles on recreational trails.

Council members voted 6-1, with Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr dissenting, to direct staff to draft an ordinance allowing three different classes of motor- and throttle-assisted bicycles, known as e-bikes, on the city’s network of trails.

The ordinance is needed, said public works director Chase Schrage, because the Legislature didn’t define e-bikes in its last session, and because e-bikes have “significantly increased” in popularity in Cedar Falls.

Class I is a pedal-assist motorized bike that stops assisting cyclists at 20 miles per hour. Class II bikes are similar, but are equipped with throttles. Class III e-bikes also are pedal-assisted, and can go up to 28 miles per hour. Class III e-bikes are similar under Iowa law to mopeds.

Schrage said his staff and the Parks and Recreation Committee recommend the city allow only Class I and Class II bikes on trails, as is the case in Waterloo.

But the Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee disagreed, saying it prefers allowing all classes of e-bikes on the trails. Public commenters did as well.