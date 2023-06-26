CEDAR FALLS — James and Ari Nemec are huge space fans and hope to travel there someday.

The brother and sister were among the people to attend events this past weekend featuring Raja Chari, the Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut who recently spent nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.

Chari made his first public appearance in Cedar Falls for the first time since returning to Earth on May 5, 2022. He was named the celebrity grand marshal for this year’s Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and received the first-ever key to the city.

“We would get to float around,” said James, 4, of Cedar Falls, about the spark for his passion in space. He later said with a grin that he’d “float away” from his 9-year sister Ari, if given the opportunity.

Her big interest is in spacewalks, which Chari partook in twice outside the space station. Her mother Heather chimed in that her daughter’s love of space also comes from being a fan of "Doctor Who," a science fiction program featuring travel through time and space.

“She wants to be an astronaut,” said Heather. “But I’m rebelling. It's the one job she can’t have because then I can’t visit her.”

Chari can relate to that sentiment. It's a point he made while speaking to a crowd of a few hundred Friday at Overman Park about his experiences. His family made sacrifices to allow him to become an astronaut.

He was on stage with his family to receive the key to the city plaque and a challenge coin from Mayor Rob Green for his outstanding achievements, a reflection of the highest values of Cedar Falls.

Additionally, he and his wife Holly, a Cedar Falls High School graduate, were recognized by the Cedar Falls Rotary Club as Paul Harris Fellows for the way their lives exemplify the humanitarian and educational objectives of the club.

Chari, who graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo and attended St. Patrick School, made several other appearances, including at the Cedar Falls Community Center for a kids seminar Thursday night.

There is where Chari got the chance to memorably reconnect with three old high school teachers. It's also where the Nemecs got the first-hand taste of his experience, got photos with their hero and autographs from him.

In fact, James was one of the many kids to ask Chari a question.

“Did you see any aliens?” he recalled asking, to which Heather noted Chari’s response was along the lines of, “They may exist. Humans have only explored a small piece of the universe.”

His sister recalled learning about frozen water on the Moon, a key to potentially having a future Moon base for humans there. That’s a goal of NASA’s Artemis program, which Chari is participating in.

The big goal is returning humans there in the next few years for the first time since 1972. Chari is among those who could be assigned to a lunar mission.

Ari also learned about the “right amount of stress” on plants in space to allow them to grow. Chari called those interactions with youth “one of his favorite parts of the job.”

“I’m going to be too old to go to Mars. The reality is the kids who are in junior high and middle school right now are the ones who are not only going to ... go to Mars and live on Mars, but they are going to be the ones that solve the problems," said Chari. "For me, it’s super exciting and I thrive on their energy.”

“And the kids are not afraid to ask the questions everyone wants to ask. It took, like, 15 minutes before the first potty question. The adults all want to know things but they don’t want to ask. You can count on the kindergarteners to ask those questions like the aliens question. Everyone’s wondering. You might as well just ask.”

He complemented communities like Cedar Falls who place a value on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. That was another point of emphasis during his presentations. He wouldn’t be where he is today without his education and his teachers.

“It was heartwarming for him to emphasize his education and the impact it had on his journey,” said Linda Harris, a former teacher from Cedar Falls. “It was vital and he showed that you’re never too young to begin learning.”

She came with her husband Dave, another former teacher. His interest in Chari came from a passion for aviation after taking several flying lessons.

“We love to keep tabs on what’s happening in space and all that he’s accomplished,” said Dave Harris. “I taught math for 35 years in Cedar Falls and one of my friends (David Kofoed) was his calculus teacher.”

If aspiring to be an astronaut, Chari told the crowd not to look at the biographies of astronauts because each one has a different story. He encouraged them to forge their own path and do what they enjoy doing.

It was an inspiring message, one many made sure to be present to receive.

"Learning about him, makes me want to watch 'Apollo 13,'" said Reese Cawelti, 13, the Harris' grandson.

Sisters Chris DeBower and Marj Weseman were among the crowd at Overman Park. While not usually out at the Sturgis Falls Celebration that early on Friday, they made an exception for Chari. They usually wait for the Friday night talent show.

“It’s another way of life I knew nothing about,” said Weseman.

Both recognized his roots and had admiration for the hard work he put in to get to where he is today, accomplishing so many amazing feats.

“You think about the family and how much they had to give up,” said DeBower.

Chari was in Cedar Falls through Sunday before heading down to the Des Moines area to talk with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst along with Rep. Ashley Hinson about agriculture and agriculture science.

Photos: Izzy Walker SBall CF vs. West 9 SBall CF vs. West 10 SBall CF vs. West 11 SBall CF vs. West 12 SBall CF vs. West 13 SBall CF vs. West 14 Sball Cedar Falls vs. Clarksville 6 Sball Cedar Falls vs. Clarksville 10 SBall WW vs. CF 5 Cedar Falls softball 4 SBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City West 3 SBall Cedar Falls vs. Waterloo West 3 NewsVu: Photos: Izzy Walker