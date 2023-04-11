Black Hawk County’s state university and two largest cities are among the local agencies gearing up for Earth Week cleanups as well as various educational initiatives and celebrations beginning Sunday.

April 16-22 is Earth Week. And with it comes hopes of growing the number of volunteers who participate as well as an increased awareness around different sustainability initiatives.

“Having a clean city doesn’t happen on its own,” said Jenny Bruss, program & community outreach coordinator for the University of Northern Iowa’s Recycling and Reuse Technology Transfer Center. “If we all pitch in, even it’s just a bag here or there, it really adds up when you consider how many people are out there serving the public as a volunteer.”

Businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate.

In Cedar Falls, the Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Parkway, and the Transfer Station, 1524 State St., are offering up free clean-up gear, including large bags, during normal business hours.

Officials encourage organized cleanups in heavily traveled areas of the city – store fronts, roads, trails, and public parks.

“It’s a fantastic time to get out and start cleaning up trash as the snow melts and as people are getting outside more,” said Amanda Huisman, city communications specialist. “It’s a great way to work together and build camaraderie because people take a lot of pride in this community.”

Once filled, the blue bags can be brought to the transfer station or deposited near the shelter areas at Overman, Holmes, Clay Street, Seerley, Neighbors, and Pfeiffer parks for pick-up. Those who want to organize a special pick-up should call Public Works at (319) 273-8629.

Participants are reminded that trash must be bagged, tied tightly, and secured before making it available for collection. Additional info and specific cleanups can be found online at bit.ly/CFEarthWeek.

In Waterloo, the Sanitation Department will provide bags and other supplies for pickup and disposal of all garbage collected. Call the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455 for more information on how to participate.

UNI students will lead the Waterloo Earth Day Cleanup on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’ll be meeting at Cedar River Exchange Park, 539 Burton Ave. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Search Facebook for the Waterloo sanitation department to find event information and click on the associated Google doc.

UNI has its Cedar Falls campus cleanup at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dry Run Creek, near the intersection of Hudson Road and University Avenue. Bags and gloves will be provided as well as pizza afterwards. Be dressed to get wet and dirty.

Additionally, the UNI Earth Day Celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 in the northwest courtyard of Maucker Union. Booths and tables will showcase different sustainability initiatives. Other activities can be found online at www.rrttc.com.

The city of Cedar Falls is striving to expand its educational outreach in the community and local schools. Residents can follow the city of Cedar Falls on Facebook and Twitter all week long to hear from the city arborist and horticulturist, for eco-friendly facts and tips.

Citizens can participate in the city’s tree planting effort as well by taking advantage of the ongoing Plant A Tree program from Cedar Falls Utilities. For more information, visit www.cfu.net/save-energy/shade-tree-discounts.

The city will be highlighting participating businesses on social media throughout Earth Week so organizations can send photos of their efforts to amanda.huisman@cedarfalls.com.

Photos: Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo, April 8 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 1 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 2 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 3 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 4 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 5 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 6 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 7 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 8 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 9 HKY Waterloo vs. Fargo 10