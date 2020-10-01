Cedar Falls wants your input on future College Hill design

CEDAR FALLS — Have ideas on the future of College Hill? The city wants to hear from you.

Just like they did for the downtown area, the city of Cedar Falls is holding a Design Charette Week for its Imagine College Hill project, which kicked off in January.

A charette is a meeting in which stakeholders in a project attempt to resolve conflicts and map solutions. It’s aimed at getting input from those who live, work and play in the College Hill area about what they’d like to see done differently in terms of housing, transportation, parking and new development.

“It’s a very dynamic area,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. “It’s an area we wanted to be thinking of planning in the future.”

The area in question takes in all of the areas adjacent to the University of Northern Iowa as well as the surrounding neighborhoods, many of which are older, from West 12th Street up to Main Street’s southern portion as well, she said.

“Eventually, the ideas is to create a new vision for all of these parts of town, so we can update our policies, update our zoning code to help us implement our vision,” Howard said.