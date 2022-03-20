Cedar Falls updated 'Bike Network Plan' to be presented to Planning and Zoning Commission

CEDAR FALLS – City staff and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will present a newly updated “Bike Network Plan” to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Community Center.

Plan recommendations include how the trail and road system can be improved to increase safety and access to streets, trails, and businesses, with a main goal of improving the daily commuting utility of the bike network.

More specifically, they will direct city staff in developing and evaluating future infrastructure projects and will be integrated into City Council’s discussions of its yearly goals.

The commission will likely discuss the plan Wednesday and make a formal recommendation to City Council at the following meeting. During this time, residents are welcomed to provide additional feedback or ask questions.

Back in the fall, residents were given a look at a “pretty defined” preliminary map with current and future improvements. The latest edition is “basically complete at this point” and can be viewed at bit.ly/cfBikePed.

But it’s not final until City Council gives the green light.

Residents were offered a chance to weigh in, either by filling out a September questionnaire or participating in related community events. Taken into consideration when the developing the plan were critiques given about bicycle accessibility and pedestrian walkability, which the advisory committee “dove into” with staff over the several months.

The questionnaire didn’t gather much statistical data because the questions were open-ended. But City Planner Chris Sevy said residents were able to share their critiques and “pain points.”

Five to six new and modified routes — “directly prompted by 430 responses” — were prioritized, according to Sevy.

The east-west connectivity between Hudson Road and Main Street became a focus, exemplified by a future improvement added in the newest draft along Second Street. Also, paths to places of employment became another focus, he noted.

“We were really impressed with the real interest in the network, which was made clear by the detail in the responses to the open-ended questions,” said Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard. “People really like the network and wanted to express their opinions.”

This is the second time the plan has been updated since the original, “much larger” undertaking was drafted in 2009. The first update came in 2015.

The City Council requested the second update in late 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee didn’t begin to work on the bulk of it until the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.