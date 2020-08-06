Cedar Falls to vote on Craig Berte as new police chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Mayor Rob Green officially nominated interim police chief Craig Berte for police chief of Cedar Falls, saying Berte was "best suited" to the job out of all the candidates.

Green made his announcement Thursday. The Cedar Falls City Council will vote on the matter at its next regular meeting Aug. 17.

"After an exceptional level of scrutiny and deliberation, I believe Assistant Chief Berte is the best-suited candidate for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position," Green said in a memo to council members Thursday afternoon.

Green cited Berte's nearly 30 years on the job locally, as well as 15 of those in a supervisory role, as the biggest reasons he picked Berte for the role. But he also said "stability and continuity" were big factors.

"The past several years have seen dramatic public safety changes," Green said in his memo, referencing the public safety officer model the city adopted. "The Public Safety Model must be given a fair opportunity to function without drastic new changes, so that a proper evaluation can be made of its merits and validity."

Cedar Falls has not had a police chief since Jeff Olson resigned the post in December. Olson stayed on as public safety director, in charge of both the police and fire departments, a job he has held since 2014.