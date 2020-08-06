Cedar Falls to vote on Craig Berte as new police chief

CEDAR FALLS -- Mayor Rob Green officially nominated interim police chief Craig Berte for police chief of Cedar Falls, saying Berte was "best suited" to the job out of all the candidates.
Green made his announcement Thursday. The Cedar Falls City Council will vote on the matter at its next regular meeting Aug. 17.
"After an exceptional level of scrutiny and deliberation, I believe Assistant Chief Berte is the best-suited candidate for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position," Green said in a memo to council members Thursday afternoon.
Green cited Berte's nearly 30 years on the job locally, as well as 15 of those in a supervisory role, as the biggest reasons he picked Berte for the role. But he also said "stability and continuity" were big factors.
"The past several years have seen dramatic public safety changes," Green said in his memo, referencing the public safety officer model the city adopted. "The Public Safety Model must be given a fair opportunity to function without drastic new changes, so that a proper evaluation can be made of its merits and validity."
Cedar Falls has not had a police chief since Jeff Olson resigned the post in December. Olson stayed on as public safety director, in charge of both the police and fire departments, a job he has held since 2014.
Olson said at a January City Council meeting he planned to eliminate the assistant police chief position in favor of a police chief.
Berte has been serving as acting police chief since January, when he was approved by council on a 4-2 vote. He was reappointed in June.
Green said he waited so long to nominate Berte because he wanted the appointment to "be decided by a fully-elected council." Kelly Dunn won a special runoff election Tuesday to fill the at-large council seat Green vacated when he became mayor in January. Nick Taiber was appointed by the council to the seat in January, but citizens petitioned to force an election.
The other two candidates under consideration for the police chief job were Capt. Mark Howard, who works third shift in the department's patrol unit, and Lt. Derrick Turner of the Port of Portland, Ore., police department.
