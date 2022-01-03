Cedar Falls to remove snow from downtown, College Hill starting Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS -- The City of Cedar Falls will invoke a snow emergency from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday for the purpose of hauling snow from the downtown and College Hill areas of the city.

This snow emergency will be in effect for the downtown Parkade and College Hill areas only.

The parking prohibition will go into effect two hours from the time the declaration is made, making it enforceable starting at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Any vehicle blocking traffic or parking in the designated area after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner's expense.

According to city ordinance, parking is prohibited on each street marked with a sign displaying the words "Emergency Snow Route."

The following streets will be affected as part of this Snow Emergency:

• College Street from 20th to 23rd

• West 23rd from College to Campus

• Main Street from First to Fifth

• Second Street from State to Franklin

• Third Street from State to Clay

• Fourth Street from State to Washington

• Fifth Street from State to Washington

• 200 block to the 600 block of State Street

Cedar Falls Public Safety will be placing no parking signage in the areas to correlate with the declaration as well. Motorists are asked to utilize municipal lots for the duration of this declaration.

Please contact Cedar Falls Public Works at (319) 273-8629 with any questions regarding city snow removal.

