CEDAR FALLS -- The City of Cedar Falls will host a career fair on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Complex, located at 2200 Technology Parkway.

The fair will feature current part-time, full-time and seasonal job openings in the recreational division, public works department, Cedar Falls public safety and the Hearst Center for the Arts.

The event is free and open to all job-seekers. Applications will be available to complete on-site and city staff will be there to answer any questions.

Employment opportunities include:

Public Works Department: seasonal laborers, maintenance workers, wastewater operator, traffic technician and an assistant mechanic

Recreation Division: youth camp/sports coaches, umpires, camp counselors for summer programming, seasonal ballfield maintenance, lifeguards, swimming instructors, fitness instructors, personal trainers, front desk staff and a child daycare worker

Public Safety: public safety officer

Hearst Center for the Arts: youth instructor

For those unable to attend or to learn more about openings, visit cedarfalls.com/jobs.

PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ about to get their first US limits