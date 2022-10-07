Cedar Falls to host a site for DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CEDAR FALLS -- The Public Safety Department will host a site for DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents will be able to dispose any expired, unwanted, or unused prescription drugs into a receptacle just inside the front doors of the Public Safety Building, 4600 South Main St.

If wanting an officer visit your home to pick up the prescription drugs, call: (319) 273-8612.

“The Drug Take Back Day is a responsible and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs and keep families and the community safe,” said Cedar Falls Captain Jeff Sitzmann. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse including by children or teens.”

“We do want to remind citizens that the prescription drug return receptacle is always available at the front entrance of the Public Safety building, accessible 24 hours a day, year-round. However, the purpose of Take Back Day is to grow awareness and increase its use by the public.”

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted including tablets, capsules, and patches. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

If disposing of medication in an original container, individuals are encouraged to remove any identifying information from the prescription label. Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices are accepted only after the batteries are removed from the device. If the battery cannot be removed, consumers can check with large electronic chain stores on who may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette devices for proper disposal.