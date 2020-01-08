CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a neighborhood meeting to share information regarding the 12th Street/Walnut Street reconstruction project from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Information will be provided on design- and construction-related items such as the reconstruction of the roadway, water main and services, and storm sewer main and services. The reconstruction will include 12th Street from the intersection with College Street, east to Tremont Street, and Walnut Street from 12th Street, north to 11th Street. The Walnut Street reconstruction will also include the replacement of the sidewalk along the west side of the roadway and the addition of a retaining wall adjacent to the reconstructed sidewalk.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with staff available to review design requirements, scope and expectations of the project, necessary acquisition locations, construction phasing and preliminary 2020 construction timeline. A large plan-view map will also be available, and city officials and design engineers will answer questions.
You have free articles remaining.
If you have any questions prior to the meeting or after, notify the Cedar Falls Engineering Division at 268-5161.
The Courier's Most-Read Good News Stories of 2019.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about great people, places and events in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
A tip came to the newsroom in January 2019 about a Dysart couple whose twins were born early. After my first phone call to the twin's mother, …
SPILLVILLE — As he was being laid to rest Thursday, a 63-year-old Northeast Iowa man’s obituary was going viral for his family’s wry sense of …
University of Northern Iowa President Nook has announced a $10 million gift to the university at Thursday’s meeting of the Iowa Board of Regents.
Five friends who chipped in to buy lottery tickets together shared a memorable moment Thursday as they claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
A passerby pulled a woman from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
WATERLOO — After 52 years working for John Deere, Gaylord Converse was ready to turn over the keys to his boss.
WATERLOO — “American Idol” 2018 winner and hometown pop sensation Maddie Poppe was back in Northeast Iowa on Monday, shooting a live music vid…
Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care. This week, Nation…
The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2019 20 Under 40 awards.
The 2019 winners of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards have been chosen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.