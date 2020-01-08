{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a neighborhood meeting to share information regarding the 12th Street/Walnut Street reconstruction project from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Information will be provided on design- and construction-related items such as the reconstruction of the roadway, water main and services, and storm sewer main and services. The reconstruction will include 12th Street from the intersection with College Street, east to Tremont Street, and Walnut Street from 12th Street, north to 11th Street. The Walnut Street reconstruction will also include the replacement of the sidewalk along the west side of the roadway and the addition of a retaining wall adjacent to the reconstructed sidewalk.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with staff available to review design requirements, scope and expectations of the project, necessary acquisition locations, construction phasing and preliminary 2020 construction timeline. A large plan-view map will also be available, and city officials and design engineers will answer questions.

If you have any questions prior to the meeting or after, notify the Cedar Falls Engineering Division at 268-5161.

