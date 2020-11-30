Cedar Falls to focus on upgrading wastewater treatment plant, adjusting to COVID-19 in 2021

CEDAR FALLS — Most council members want to keep their own wastewater treatment plant, help citizens and businesses adjust to the coronavirus pandemic and work more on the new plan for downtown in the coming year, members said after their annual goal setting sessions last week.

The two four-hour sessions, held over nine hours Nov. 17 and 19, take place annually and focus on what the Cedar Falls City Council hopes to accomplish in 2021, according to Mayor Rob Green.

“It was very productive,” said Mayor Rob Green. “It was all very civil. I feel really confident that all the different sides felt heard.”

Six of the seven Cedar Falls City Council members spoke with The Courier on how goal setting went, and what they’d like to see the city focus on next year.

At-large member Kelly Dunn said her first goal setting session as a newly-elected council member was “interesting” and “more relaxed conversation” than a normal city council meeting would be.

She said she was particularly interested in how the council will be evaluating Main Street reconstruction and the city’s wastewater treatment plant, as well as how best to help citizens and businesses cope with the ongoing pandemic.