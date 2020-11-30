Cedar Falls to focus on upgrading wastewater treatment plant, adjusting to COVID-19 in 2021

CEDAR FALLS — Most council members want to keep their own wastewater treatment plant, help citizens and businesses adjust to the coronavirus pandemic and work more on the new plan for downtown in the coming year, members said after their annual goal setting sessions last week.
The two four-hour sessions, held over nine hours Nov. 17 and 19, take place annually and focus on what the Cedar Falls City Council hopes to accomplish in 2021, according to Mayor Rob Green.
“It was very productive,” said Mayor Rob Green. “It was all very civil. I feel really confident that all the different sides felt heard.”
Six of the seven Cedar Falls City Council members spoke with The Courier on how goal setting went, and what they’d like to see the city focus on next year.
At-large member Kelly Dunn said her first goal setting session as a newly-elected council member was “interesting” and “more relaxed conversation” than a normal city council meeting would be.
She said she was particularly interested in how the council will be evaluating Main Street reconstruction and the city’s wastewater treatment plant, as well as how best to help citizens and businesses cope with the ongoing pandemic.
“Looking outside the box on how we can bring people to our businesses in a safe way, and what the city can do to support this, is very important ... so as many of them as possible remain open when this pandemic ends and recovery begins,” Dunn said.
Ward 1 member Mark Miller said the council is learning they’ll have to adjust projects to COVID’s economic impact well into next year, pointing to the delayed Center Street project in his ward as one example.
Nonetheless, he said the fact that other Ward 1 projects, like the downtown streetscape and Cedar River improvement project, were still moving forward was “a testament to staff’s ability to stay the course” in the face of those challenges.
“It’s unprecedented what we are walking in 2020, and the policies that the council has implemented over decades are showing their value,” Miller said. “It’s slow and steady, as it’s intended to be, but also allows for a level of confidence in the future that many other communities aren’t experiencing right now.”
Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr said 2021’s focus should be on “needs before wants,” pointing to projections showing the city’s revenue will be down due to the pandemic and noting that will impact capital projects.
“We need to focus on basic services and infrastructure — which are necessary — with more limit to projects for pleasure,” she said. “While people enjoy new trails or a potential kayak course, those projects may need to be delayed.”
She also noted the council should spend “less time on Complete Streets,” the city’s policy of considering non-motorized travel options when building or rebuilding streets, and instead “focus on what the community wants built.”
“An off-road trail serves far more people at a lower cost than on-road bike lanes do,” deBuhr said.
At-large member Dave Sires thinks the city should focus on building a street from Greenhill Road to Aldrich Elementary, which would relieve pressure off of residential streets that neighbors have complained have increased traffic congestion.
“They promised it last year,” Sires said, saying nothing had been done in the 12 months since. “That should be an absolute top priority.”
He said he also wants to bring council committees back, saying as of now he’s not even able to speak with city department heads to find out what they’re working on.
“It’s a non-transparency thing,” Sires said. “We’ll get those committees back — I’ll just have to fight for them.”
Ward 4 member Simon Harding called the sessions “impressively comprehensive,” and said he was particularly interested in the council’s decision to upgrade their current wastewater treatment plant, rather than regionalize with Waterloo or build new.
“This is a big decision for the future, as it is one of the most expensive costs to all cities,” he said.
He said he’s also glad that the council will be “focusing on clarity” in decision-making next year, particularly a change in receiving and filing studies that recommend changes, and adopting those changes separately.
“Before, it was done in one resolution, and not much dialogue about what was being adopted was talked about,” Harding said. “Having the adoption process separate will allow us to clearly show the public which direction the council is headed, and what direction staff is given.”
Harding said the only thing he would have wanted to talk about that wasn’t discussed was the public safety officer model, something Sires mentioned as well.
Ward 5 member Frank Darrah said he was “glad” that the council would be “moving ahead with the rebuilt of Main Street,” and said in 2021 he was looking forward to “upcoming infill ordinances” as a result of the downtown visioning plan, clarifying the role of the city’s Human Rights Commission, and “helping the community to better understand the long-term importance of having a Resilience Plan.”
“To me, the most significant aspect of goal setting was to remind the council of the amazing amount and quality of the work that city staff does,” Darrah said.
