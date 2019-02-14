CEDAR FALLS --- The Cedar Falls Police Department is reminding residents of the 48-hour parking ordinance.
With the recent snowfall in the metro area, snow plows and salt trucks need to be able to remove snow in all public right-of-ways to help ensure safe travel throughout the city.
Beginning Friday at 7 a.m., the Cedar Falls Police Department will begin ticketing all vehicles in violation of the 48-hour ordinance. Any vehicle not moved within 24 hours after receiving the citation will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Residents are also reminded to clear their abutting sidewalks of snow and ice in accordance with city ordinance. Violators can be fined and charged for the clearing of their sidewalks if it is not completed after a snowfall.
