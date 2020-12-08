Cedar Falls to consider suspending paid parking at request of businesses

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss suspending paid parking until March at the request of downtown business owners.

Councilman Simon Harding moved to hold the meeting during Monday night’s regular session.

He wants to talk about “the merits of suspending the paid parking lots” during the pandemic. He was seconded by Councilman Dave Sires, who said he has heard from several businesses downtown with the Christmas shopping season in full swing.

“When they ask for something, and they don’t ask very often, I think we should move on that,” Sires said.

The resolution would suspend paid parking in municipal lots around Cedar Falls, including parking permits for licensed vehicles, from Dec. 9 through March 1. Other parking regulations would be unaffected.

Councilman Daryl Kruse wanted to suspend the rules and pass the resolution Monday, but City Attorney Kevin Rogers noted that would violate open meeting laws. Rogers said as long as there is 24 hours notice, it would be legal.

Sires wanted to direct staff to stop enforcement immediately, but Rogers said that also is not legal.