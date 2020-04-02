Cedar Falls to close W. 27th St. for tunnel repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, the University of Northern Iowa and its contractor will be closing West 27th Street near Panther Parkway in Cedar Falls for a steam tunnel project.

In order for the contractor to begin the work, a full road closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect until August, depending on the weather. A detour will be set up utilizing Hudson Road, West 31st Street, and West Greenhill Road.

Access will be maintained to UNI’s parking lots and also The Quarters at Cedar Falls apartment complex.

For safety’s sake, stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street. It would be advisable to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work.

