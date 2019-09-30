IOWA CITY --- Doctors discovered Andrew Morlan was in kidney failure shortly after he and his twin brother, Isaac, were born. He was rushed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where it was determined he needed a kidney transplant.
Andrew was placed on dialysis before he had grown enough to receive a kidney from his mother when he was 14 months old.
Years later, he was diagnosed with post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, a rare cancer that develops in transplant patients, as well as eosinophilic esophagitis, an inflammation that damages the lining of the esophagus.
In August 2019, he received a second kidney transplant, this time from his uncle. Now 15, Andrew enjoys drawing and playing video games with his twin brother and friends. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/2019-andrew.
In its 11th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.
