Cedar Falls teen and her dad refurbishing school bus into camper

CEDAR FALLS — At first, Erick Mandt paid little attention to the suggestions of his daughter, Rachel, that they buy an old school bus.
"She would come to me, 'Dad, look at this one,'" he said, as she pointed out the latest posting on ebay.
Rachel began dreaming of renovating a bus into a camper after seeing a Netflix series on the topic. "I've wanted to do it since as long as I can remember," she said.
"I thought, 'She's 12-13, it's not really practical to buy a bus for my daughter,'" said Erick.
But her vision – and suggestions – persisted. Several years later, with COVID-19 shutting down schools and workplaces, he became more receptive.
"With the pandemic, we wanted a project," said Rachel, now 15. Erick – already thinking of when he and his wife, Anne, will send their daughter off to college – liked the idea of working on something with her.
So, he agreed to help her buy a bus after they found one about three hours away in Anita. The cost of the vehicle, said Erick, is "well worth the time we're going to spend together."
That's more time spread over a longer period than they'd first imagined.
The pair got started at the end of May, right after Memorial Day. "I thought we'd have it done in three months," said Rachel.
A three-season athlete, she keeps busy most weekdays with school and sports, so most of their work is confined to weekends. Currently, she's in cross country.
"We haven't had a chance to work on it every weekend, but we try to work on it once (a weekend), even if it's just for an hour," Rachel noted.
The yellow school bus, which was new in 1999, was sitting in a Cedar Falls Industrial Park lot earlier this week, outside of Erick's workplace.
The lettering "Des Moines Community School District" is faintly visible in a black strip on the side of the bus. It was a 36-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift. The Mandts have already removed the lift and the few bench seats the previous owner had left in the vehicle.
Because of its age, Rachel said, there is "more work to be done" on it than for some buses she had looked at. "But it had new batteries and it was in fairly good condition," she added.
On Sunday, that work involved scraping off old silicone from around the windows and resealing them. As Rachel stood on a step stool scraping outside the driver's side window, her dad was inside the bus working on a passenger window. After setting the window back in place, he climbed up a step ladder outside the bus and used a caulk gun to apply more sealant.
Plugging the leaks will ensure the refurbished space stays dry.
"I think that was our last window that we sealed," said Rachel. Next, they will be sealing leaks in the roof and paint the ceiling. Then they'll be on to putting in new flooring after earlier removing the prior rubber surface and base plywood.
"With a couple good days (of work), we'll be able to put the floor down," said Erick. "Our goal was to get out at least once this fall to take it camping."
But that won't happen since they're behind the anticipated schedule. "Maybe by next summer we'll have it ready to camp," said Rachel.
"I did not expect this much work," she admitted. "There's a lot of little things here and there that you have to do."
She remains undaunted, though, with hopes of someday parlaying this kind of work into a career.
"My dream job is to renovate school buses or tiny houses for other people," said Rachel, and have an HGTV show about it.
"I've liked tiny houses for a long time," she noted. After bus renovation got her attention, she began learning more online through YouTube videos and Pinterest.
In eighth grade at Peet Junior High School, Rachel did a project in the extended learning program on renovating a school bus and the cost of living in one full-time. She had gained some building fundamentals in a seventh grade basic construction class. Rachel went on to an introduction to construction class in ninth grade, where drywall was one of the skills taught.
She expects to put some of that construction knowledge to work on the bus with efforts like erecting bunk bed frames once they turn their attention to the interior. They'll have a space about 22 feet long and 7-1/2 feet wide to fill, with a corridor down the center.
Along with the bunk beds, the refurbished bus will include a fold-down couch equipped with seat belts. They're also planning to install a set of cabinets, a mini-fridge, LED lights and a port where they can plug into electrical power at a campground. Where the large door is on the side of the bus for the wheelchair lift, "we want to have a fold-down table," said Rachel.
The renovation effort is teaching her patience. "There's a lot more to the process than I expected," she said.
Erick is not surprised that she has stuck with the project.
"If she has a passion, she'll go all in," he said. "I'm just enjoying time with her one-on-one. She's teaching me things."
