Cedar Falls teen and her dad refurbishing school bus into camper

"I think that was our last window that we sealed," said Rachel. Next, they will be sealing leaks in the roof and paint the ceiling. Then they'll be on to putting in new flooring after earlier removing the prior rubber surface and base plywood.

"With a couple good days (of work), we'll be able to put the floor down," said Erick. "Our goal was to get out at least once this fall to take it camping."

But that won't happen since they're behind the anticipated schedule. "Maybe by next summer we'll have it ready to camp," said Rachel.

"I did not expect this much work," she admitted. "There's a lot of little things here and there that you have to do."

She remains undaunted, though, with hopes of someday parlaying this kind of work into a career.

"My dream job is to renovate school buses or tiny houses for other people," said Rachel, and have an HGTV show about it.

"I've liked tiny houses for a long time," she noted. After bus renovation got her attention, she began learning more online through YouTube videos and Pinterest.