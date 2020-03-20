Cedar Falls takes steps for flooding as river level rises

CEDAR FALLS -- The staff at the city of Cedar Falls is aware of the projected river level of the Cedar River and has started the process of following flood emergency preparedness procedures.

The Cedar River is projected to hit 90.6 feet on Monday. The expectant water level will cover the bike path at George Wyth Park as well as the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road. It will also cover the north half of Tourist Park and Riverside Drive south of Beech Street.

These projects were as of 4 p.m. March 19.

City staff will continue to monitor the river levels and provide updated information. You can find flood information at https://www.cedarfalls.com/812/Flood-Information.

The webpage also provides a link to monitor river levels and current projections. A brochure is available online which includes what to do to prepare for a flood and regarding streets that may be affected.

Contact City Hall at (319) 273-8600 for more information or with any questions.

