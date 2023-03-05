CEDAR FALLS — Reconstructing Main Street will be the most expensive city construction project to happen in Cedar Falls in 2022 and 2023.

But other projects also will cost millions of dollars.

The remodeling of City Hall and the Center Street streetscaping will wrap up this year. Then there’s the reconstruction of a section of West 27th Street, as well as the work to replace an Olive Street box culvert and expand the nearby Petersen Plaza.

The cherry on top might be the long-awaited recreational improvements to the Cedar River near downtown. Like the Main Street project, the work is set to begin later this year.

Cedar Falls Utilities, a separate municipal agency governed by its own board of trustees, is working on a massive expansion of its high-speed internet and other services for properties outside city limits.

Growth

Mayor Rob Green warns the city still has needs despite the United States Census numbers showing the city’s population only increased by 1,500 people, or 3.7%, from 39,260 in 2010 to 40,713 in 2020.

He feels one of the biggest indicators of growth is the capital improvements the city will be making.

“We’re basing our decisions not necessarily off the official population numbers, but just what we see in the community as needs,” Green said.

Reconstructing Main Street will cost the city $31 million.

The thoroughfare, from Sixth Street to almost University Avenue, will be transformed from a four-way corridor to three. Two lanes will handle vehicular traffic traveling in opposite directions with a middle turn lane.

Work gets underway this spring on the north and south ends, with everything in between expected to be addressed in 2024 and 2025.

“I expect the same level of detours and disruption that we had when West First Street was reconstructed,” said Green. “We had to move people to other roads, from time to time, and we had to shift them to Second Street. We just have to be accommodating and realize that Main Street is a massive project.”

The decades-old infrastructure underneath the roadway — including sanitary sewer, water main utilities, and storm sewer infrastructure — will be ripped out and replaced, a significant piece of the overall cost.

The three traffic signal-controlled intersections at 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard will be transformed into roundabouts, with six-foot bike lanes added to both sides of the street.

“By having these on-street bike lanes, hopefully, we’ll show people why this is valuable and we’ll get more non-vehicular traffic onto the sides of the roads, like electric bicycles or e-scooters,” said Green.

The mayor hopes residents welcome such micro-mobility options. Plus, the roundabouts and turn lanes will help keep traffic moving.

“The roundabouts will keep the cars from piling up together at the red lights. That will make the flow in the Main Street area more of a trickle,” Green said.

Other enhancements will include a “gateway” feature near Seventh Street, a Seerley Boulevard roundabout island with a campanile-inspired clock tower feature and other landscaping and streetscaping.

Bus stops will be improved and sidewalks replaced. “Bump-outs” in the roadway between Sixth and 12th streets will accommodate additional parking.

Green is also touting quality of life undertakings such as improvements along the river between the First and Main Street bridges.

The city has awarded a construction contract and has $6.7 million set aside for the recreational improvements, including multiple kayak play areas, fishing jetties, habitat spawning pools, and water access points, along with riverbank improvements.

“It’s a great example of needing to have things to do in the community,” said Green. “The government covers the cost, and makes it so people can basically do things for free.”

Construction is expected to take a year and is part of a larger vision to connect the Cedar Valley’s cities along the Cedar River.

“We’re Cedar Falls, so the river is a pretty important part of why we’re here in the first place,” said Dave Deaver, who leads the fundraising for part of the cost. “This project gets us back to paying attention to the river, and taking care of the riverbank. The area we’re focusing on is all along the downtown, so it’s complimentary to the downtown. The plus side is it makes a positive use of the river and gets us back to where the river becomes a more useful entity and adds to the quality of life.”

Nearing completion

Two other projects are wrapping up this year.

The $4.5 remodeling of City Hall involves “repurposing” space with no change in the footprint. Work began last year and should wrap up by the spring.

“It’s not as if we just put up a new coat of paint and added new carpeting,” said Green. “It was really tearing out parts of the building which just didn’t work for us anymore, particularly the police station layout downstairs. It’s not just about how we want city government to operate now. But by using flexible rooms and various furniture configurations, we could pivot to a new way of doing things down the road, and we wouldn’t need to knock down any walls.”

Another landmark project in its final phase is the $1.6 million rebuild of Center Street in North Cedar between Lone Tree Road and Clair Street. It includes new curbing, drainage, sidewalks, ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, bioswales, and landscaping. The gravel shoulders have been removed, as well.

Work began last year. The final phase will include adding more green space – bioswales, trees and perennials – on the west side of the street, said Jim Newcomb, president of the North Cedar Neighborhood Association.

“When you start putting in bioswales and all the green space, it changes the complexion of the roadway,” Newcomb said. “It’s been much needed out here. It’s been talked about for many, many years, and it finally came through and it’s a definite benefit to the community out here for sure.”

“It’s really adds a little bit more neighborhood pride for our community,” he added.

The enhancements should slow traffic, better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists, improve drainage, beautify the corridor, and attract private investment and families to the area.

In the works

Cedar Falls Utilities began a $6 million infrastructure project last year it hopes will benefit 1,000 properties over 93 1/2 square miles in the rural parts west and northeast of city limits.

It is expanding its fiber broadband services. Work continues as conduits and fiber are installed, with home connections starting this fall. Only about 200 of those properties currently have internet, and it’s much-slower wireless Internet.

“Most everybody is really, really excited. They can’t wait, said Mike Litterer, customer services and business development director. “Our base fiber Internet package is 250 megabits per second. If they’re lucky now, they are probably getting less than 50 from most wireless providers.”

Once work wraps up, Litterer said, essentially 100% of Cedar Falls’ electric-paying customers will have access to all of CFU’s services.

Also underway is a city project to replace the older bridge in the 2000 to 2100 block of Olive Street. Work began in December and will end in the replacement of the box culvert that allows for the expansion of the Pettersen Plaza on College Street. It will extend over Dry Run Creek to Olive Street and help to beautify that sector of the commercial district.

Additionally, the nearly $3 million undertaking will improve water quality and address “existing stream channel stability issues.”

“You’re grabbing something to eat for lunch or if you want to meet some friends and then hit different spots on your way up the Hill, the plaza makes for a good meeting place,” said Hannah Crisman, board president of the College Hill Partnership.

“I would definitely love to see the building that used to be the Hydrant Firehouse Grill turned into some kind of restaurant that could utilize that space as a sort of patio. That’s my dream scenario, but hopefully, we’ll be able to get some public art in there and make for a nice pass-through between the neighborhood and the Hill.

“Some ecological integrity to Dry Run Creek because a lot of waste makes its way into the creek near the Hill, and that’s an issue we have throughout our neighborhood.”

Also started in the last year is a project along West 27th Street near the UNI-Dome. The $7.5 million reconstruction project will see the roadway go from two to four lanes, beginning at Greenhill Road and then 200 feet to the west.

Three roundabouts will be constructed, two serving as entrances to the future high school. A new traffic signal with additional turn lanes will be added at the intersection of Hudson Road and West 27th Street, as well as enhancements like sidewalks and a trail.

Work is expected to be complete by the time the school opens in fall of 2024.

What’s left?

Other multi-million dollar projects have been discussed and in some cases started.

A roundabout at Greenhill Road and South Main Street opened in recent months at a cost of a couple million dollars. Landscaping is the final piece before the project will be marked as complete.

The city is discussing other projects, ranging from a North Cedar Heights reconstruction project to a rebuild of the Hearst Center for the Arts, the removal of the railroad tracks through town and a downtown parking ramp. But much coordination and discussion needs to happen for them and none of them are guarantees yet.

Mayor Green says the city does a great job of making the best use of the infrastructure it has in place and not letting it deteriorate. He’s proud of the city because, in his mind, officials have been admirable financial stewards.

“City staff does a great job of being conservative with how we spend money, and it has served the city extremely well. Residents should be very proud of our debt rating, and we’re in an excellent financial position overall.

“But what that requires is a bit of sacrifice. If there were things you wanted to get done as a resident, and it’s a project not deemed urgent, it might be pushed to another year because we can’t get all the things done right away.”

