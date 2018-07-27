CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its final concert of the “Timeless Tunes” summer series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
Andrew Wiele will perform a clarinet solo, “Lightning Fingers,” with the 44-piece group. A trumpet trio of Randy Grabowski, Susan Rider and Rob Shirk will play LeRoy Anderson’s popular “Buglers Holiday,” and Rider will be featured playing “Carnival of Venice” variations. The program also will include a “My Fair Lady” medley and works by Sousa, King, Giovannini and more. The grand finale will be Tchaikowsky’s famous “1812 Overture,” featuring stylized cannon fire, an audience favorite. A resident percussion ensemble led by Barry Dvorak will provide pre-show entertainment.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession, and there is free convenient parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.
Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.