CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls High School student Maya Mallavarapu is a regional finalist for the Iowa Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, which ends today. Mallavarapu will give an oral presentation on her work with CF Schools C.A.R.E., which she started as a student at Holmes Junior High. Since then, the program has expanded to additional schools in the Cedar Falls school district and is now known as CF Schools C.A.R.E.