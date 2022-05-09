 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls student honored at Ohio University awards program

CEDAR FALLS -- Emily McVicker of Cedar Falls was honored at Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions 2022 Student and Faculty Awards in Athens, Ohio.

More than 40 individuals, student organizations and community partners were honored during the virtual event. Recipients were recognized for their contributions and accomplishments during the 2021-22 academic year.

