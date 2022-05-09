Cedar Falls student honored at Ohio University awards program

CEDAR FALLS -- Emily McVicker of Cedar Falls was honored at Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions 2022 Student and Faculty Awards in Athens, Ohio.
More than 40 individuals, student organizations and community partners were honored during the virtual event. Recipients were recognized for their contributions and accomplishments during the 2021-22 academic year.
Photos: UNI Football holds Spring game at UNI-Dome
UNI Spring Game 1
Northern Iowa's Theo Day prepares to make a throw during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 2
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley watches during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 3
Northern Iowa's Sam Schnee makes a catch as Edwin Dearman defend during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 4
Northern Iowa's Desmond Hutson makes a catch during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 5
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane runs the ball during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 6
Northern Iowa's Amauri Pesek-Hichson runs the ball as Caden Schmidt goes for the tackle during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 7
Northern Iowa's Matthew Cook goes for the kick during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 8
Northern Iowa's Theo Day hands off to Dom Williams during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 9
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley watches during the Panthers’ Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Spring Game 10
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane runs the ball during the Panthers' Spring game at the UNI-Dome on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
