Cedar Falls student disciplined for Snapchat photo with racial slur

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls School District says it took "swift and appropriate disciplinary action" after a photo of a student made the rounds on social media this week, triggering widespread outrage for her use of a racial epithet.

A photo of a smiling white teenager holding up a large cookie with the N-word drawn in frosting was originally posted to the Snapchat app Tuesday.

That photo was then screenshot and shared to other social media platforms, including Facebook, where commenters quickly revealed the girl's name and other details, including that she is a student at Cedar Falls High School.

The student, who wasn't named by the district, is a minor and has not been charged with a crime.

"Cedar Falls parents -- do (expletive) better!" said one Facebook user who shared the photo, tagging the Cedar Falls High School Facebook page.

That post alone attracted hundreds of outraged comments and shares since Tuesday, many from Black people.