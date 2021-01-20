Cedar Falls student disciplined for Snapchat photo with racial slur

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls School District says it took "swift and appropriate disciplinary action" after a photo of a student made the rounds on social media this week, triggering widespread outrage for her use of a racial epithet.
A photo of a smiling white teenager holding up a large cookie with the N-word drawn in frosting was originally posted to the Snapchat app Tuesday.
That photo was then screenshot and shared to other social media platforms, including Facebook, where commenters quickly revealed the girl's name and other details, including that she is a student at Cedar Falls High School.
The student, who wasn't named by the district, is a minor and has not been charged with a crime.
"Cedar Falls parents -- do (expletive) better!" said one Facebook user who shared the photo, tagging the Cedar Falls High School Facebook page.
That post alone attracted hundreds of outraged comments and shares since Tuesday, many from Black people.
"It is highly disrespectful and disappointing that kids in this generation still have to go through this with other kids," said commenter Amarious Madlock. "No one should have to feel less than or different just because they aren't the same color. It's just sad we still have to deal with that kind of behavior."
Still others worried the girl wouldn't face consequences for her actions.
"All they're going to do is make her out to be the victim and then start a Go Fund Me so racists can donate to it," said commenter Collin Hughes. "I'm calling it now."
Cedar Falls Community School District spokesperson Janelle Darst provided a statement to The Courier indicating the student would be punished.
"As a district, we are concerned about a grossly inappropriate posting on social media by a student, and have taken swift and appropriate disciplinary action," the statement read. "Events such as this show the ongoing need for our school system and our society to listen, learn and take action to end racism."
In a follow-up, Darst said she "can't comment on the specific discipline of the student," but said the high school's Black Student Union was "in discussions of an education event" in response.
